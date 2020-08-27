Man sues DC after police throw away his belongings during BLM raid

Dionte Coley is now staying at a homeless shelter after losing everything.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is suing the city saying police threw away his possessions, leaving him homeless and penniless. The incident on June 23 was during the height of the unrest and protests unfolding at Black Lives Matter Plaza.

As WUSA9’s Delia Gonçalves reported live on a hot afternoon at 16th and K Streets NW, showing a mobilization of police barricading and creating a police line in the intersection, Dionte Coley was just steps away, getting caught up in the chaos.

“Out of nowhere, I felt someone pushing me from behind,” Coley recalled, “I turned around to see who it is, and I'm being yelled at and pushed away from where I'm standing, and I'm surrounded by police. It was terrible because we were getting no response from the police other than to leave, yet they formed a human chain preventing us from leaving.”

The 38-year old said he had just gotten back into town to try to hustle up some restaurant work. He was waiting for the bus when he said police swiftly moved in on foot and on bicycles and changed his life. Along with cars towed and tents trashed, Coley said police snatched his backpack that was on the ground nearby and tossed it too. He said police threw away all his personal belongings, including his cellphone, ID, social security card, financial documents, clothes, the key to a storage locker and $800.

Now, he's staying in a homeless shelter trying to rebuild his life. Community members have set up a GoFundMe account to try to help him get back on his feet.

MPD did not offer any comment to any of the allegations.

“It's almost like just like starting all the way from scratch with absolutely nothing,” Coley said.

“Mr. Coley was not homeless,” his attorney Jonathan Gitlen said. "It wasn't like any of the property that he had was abandoned. He was there and he was begging these officers not to take his stuff, and they could not care less.”

Gitlen contacted Coley after he posted about his ordeal on Reddit. As the two sat in a conference room Wednesday, with the backdrop of the U.S. Constitution behind them, the attorney said he filed suit Aug. 11 seeking monetary damages from the city for violating Coley’s civil rights.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office said they do not comment on pending litigation.