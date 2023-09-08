DC man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for assaulting homeless man, tourist on 2 separate occasions

He pleaded guilty to the crimes in June 2023.

WASHINGTON — A 32-year-old D.C. man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for two separate assaults that happened on the same day in Northeast and Northwest D.C. The U.S. Attorney for D.C. announced the sentencing Thursday for the February 2023 crimes.

According to the government's evidence, on Feb. 17, just before 5 a.m., Roscoe Rosborough entered a homeless shelter, though he was not a resident, and demanded to use the bathroom. After being denied, he continued through the shelter and ran into a resident walking to the cafeteria on the way to breakfast. He then pulled out a tire iron from inside of his clothes and hit the person multiple times on the head. The victim was injured and required nine staples for the laceration.

On the same day, around 3:30 p.m., Rosborough was on a metro train headed towards the Gallery Place station. He approached a couple and their three young grandchildren, and began to yell at them. According to court reporting, he got in their faces, unprovoked, and yelled profanities. The 78-year-old grandfather put his hand on Rosborough's arm and said, "back off pal." That is when the grandfather was assaulted by Rosborough. He was punched to the ground and then Roseborough continued the attack by kicking him. The victim needed multiple knee drains and eventually surgery to his knee due to this.