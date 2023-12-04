DC man pleads guilty after using Instagram to convince children to engage in sexual activity with him

Police say the man sent sexually explicit images and videos of himself to at least 10 different minors, who were between the ages of 9 and 16.

WASHINGTON — A 33-year-old D.C. man faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to coercing multiple children to engage in sexual activity with him.

According to court documents, Glenn Matthews used his Instagram account to talk with multiple minors over several months in 2020.

During that time, Matthews sent sexually explicit images and videos of himself to at least 10 different minors, who were between the ages of 9 and 16.

Police say he convinced one of the minors to send photos of themself engaged in a sexual activity.

Matthews also tried to meet up with the minors to have sex, investigators say.

In some instances, Matthews took screenshots of his conversations with the young victims and threatened to expose the minors to their friends if they did not comply with his demands.

On Wednesday, Matthews pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor and second‑degree child sexual abuse in violation of D.C. law.

Police say he is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6 and faces a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine his sentence.

The FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force is investigating the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.