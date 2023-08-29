'I’m about to lie' | D.C. man pleads guilty to recording jury duty, posting videos on Instagram

A D.C. man who shares the same name as one of the nation's founding fathers, has pleaded guilty to contempt and obstruction of justice.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man who shares the same name as one of the nation's founding fathers has pleaded guilty to contempt and obstruction of justice. Alexander Hamilton, entered a plea deal this morning in the U.S. District Court for D.C.

On September 9, 2022, Hamilton was sworn in as a grand juror. During orientation, he took an oath that included keeping information learned during the grand jury services a secret.

While the oath was being described to him, Hamilton was secretly recording himself. In the video, he is seen looking down at the camera and saying “I’m about to lie.”

He then went on to record multiple videos during the proceeding and uploaded them to his personal Instagram account which had over 10,000 followers.

“Before serving, grand jurors take an oath to protect this secrecy. Hamilton’s violation of his oath is a crime. We will vigorously prosecute those, like Hamilton, who compromise the integrity of the criminal justice system.” says U.S. Attorney Graves.

All grand jurors are instructed to place their phones and other recording devices in lockers in the lobby of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, before entering the grand jury rooms.

On November 17, 2022, Hamilton was arrested after someone reported his Instagram page to D.C. Police. During an interview with police Hamilton admitted to using a second phone to record the proceedings and sharing the videos to his Instagram stories. The details of the case Hamilton was overseeing are still unknown.