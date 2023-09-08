DC man indicted on armed carjacking, other charges in string of armed robberies

He was located in Southeast D.C. sitting inside a stolen vehicle obtained during a Maryland armed robbery.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is facing 52 years in prison after an 18-count indictment for a string of crimes arising from an armed carjacking and six armed robberies committed in April and May of 2023. The indictment was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for D.C. against 35-year-old Shamell Joyner.

Here's a closer look at what happened and the charges he face for the crimes:

Robberies

On April 12, according to the indictment, the string of crimes began when Joyner committed an armed robbery at the Falcon Fuel gas station and convenience store, located at 1301 13th Street Northwest. He stole money and property from the store and two employees while holding them at gunpoint. Allegedly, he also fired his gun at two store employees during the robbery, but neither were hurt.

Three days after the first D.C. robbery, on April 15, Joyner used a car obtained from a carjacking for an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven, located at 1100 Vermont Avenue Northwest, where he held an employee at gunpoint.

Two days later, Joyner is alleged to have shot an Alexandria, Virginia, 7-Eleven employee in the leg during another armed robbery on April 17.

On April 30, the string of robberies continued when Joyner allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven, located at 7401 Georgia Avenue Northwest, and an employee at gunpoint.

The next day, on May 1, Joyner robbed another two stores at gunpoint, including the 7‑Eleven store at 1325 2nd Street Northeast and the 721 Shop & Run and an employee at 721 H Street Northeast.

A day later, he is accused of robbing the 7-Eleven. located at 1645 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, and an employee, again at gunpoint. He then committed additional robberies in Maryland. During one of the robberies that happened at an Exxon gas station in Anne Arundel County, he held an employee at gunpoint and robbed him of the keys to his Toyota RAV4. He then took off in the car and entered D.C.

Carjacking

On April 13, he allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint in the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood in Northwest D.C. He is accused of stealing the victim's Honda HR-V and driving it into Virginia. This car is said to be used for committing the armed robbery on April 15.

Arrest

DC Police located Joyner on Condon Terrace Southeast, off of 4th Street Southeast, on May 2 sitting in the stolen RAV4 from earlier and arrested. When he was arrested, he was in possession of the gun used in the armed robberies committed between April 30 and May 2, as well as unique clothing and other evidence that tied him to numerous offenses.

“These alleged crimes left numerous victims, store employees, and witnesses terrorized,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. “Those who are driving these pattern and spree robberies in our community need to know that they will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Charges

According to the U.S. attorney, the indictment charges Joyner with 18 counts: six counts of interference with commerce by robbery, which carries a maximum of 20 years in prison; one count of carjacking, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison; seven related counts of using, carrying, and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison; two counts of interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison; and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and/or ammunition, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.