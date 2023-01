Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department do not believe that the victim was the intended target of this shooting.

WASHINGTON — A man in D.C. was shot by a stray bullet in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road in Southeast, D.C. Monday night.

Officials say a call about the shooting came in minutes before 9 p.m. and the victim was sent to a hospital while conscious and breathing.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) do not believe that the victim was the intended target of this shooting.