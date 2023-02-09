Man hit by car while crossing through construction zone dies

The pedestrian was identified as 66-year-old James Timothy Tarrants.

WASHINGTON — A 66-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in a Northeast D.C. construction zone, according to police. The pedestrian was identified as James Timothy Tarrants.

A preliminary investigation found that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser was traveling westbound in the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, near the Rhode Island Avenue Metro station. Police said Tarrants crossed through the construction zone and between moving traffic in the middle of the block. As he entered the westbound lane, he was struck by the PT Cruiser.

Police said Tarrants was pronounced dead on the scene after all life-saving efforts failed. The driver remained on the scene of the crash, according to police.