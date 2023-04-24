DC man charged with child sex abuse for incident inside shower area at Anacostia Pool

Gary Jones is accused of touching one child on their backside and attempting to touch the second child, who was able to get away.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man was arraigned Monday on charges stemming from an incident inside the shower area at the Anacostia Pool in August 2022.

According to the Department of Justice, 35-year-old Gary Jones was indicted on several charges on Wednesday.

Court documents show that on Aug. 18, 2022, two children walked into the shower area when they saw Jones wearing underwear that exposed himself while touching himself. Jones allegedly touched one of the children on their backside and attempted to touch the second child, who was able to get away. The children immediately reported what happened to the pool staff. Jones was detained by the staff until police arrived.

Jones was arrested and a grand jury indicted him on two counts of second-degree child sexual abuse, with aggravating circumstances; one count of attempted second-degree child sexual abuse, with aggravating circumstances; and one count of misdemeanor sexual abuse of a child or minor, with aggravating circumstances.

