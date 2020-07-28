VIDEO: DC man assaulted with deadly weapons, robbed by two men

The alleged assault and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon that happened around 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating an assault and are still on the lookout for two suspects after the two men were caught on surveillance cameras attempting to rob a man in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.

In the video, two men with weapons approach the victim, who is working on a moped/bike when the men try to take his possessions.

During the exchange, the man working on the bike/moped is assaulted and even has a gun fired at him. Blood can be seen in the video.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to DC Police.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.