A D.C. man with an outstanding DC Superior Court bench warrant in connection to the homicide of a 16-year-old girl was arrested on Monday.

Dekale Bowman, 18, is charged with the second degree murder of Taiyania Thompson. She was discovered unresponsive in an apartment on the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, NE, on January 25, 2018.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old DC girl

She later died at the hospital of a gunshot wound to the head.

Earlier in the day on Monday, police were searching for Bowman. He was arrested Monday afternoon.

Bowman was described as an 18-year-old black male. He is 5’7” in height, approximately 175 pounds and has black hair.

Anyone with information on Bowman’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

© 2018 WUSA