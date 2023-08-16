DC man accused of sexually assaulting several victims under arrest

At the time of the alleged offenses, Sharp was on release in a pending case in which he was charged with misdemeanor sexual abuse against three more victims.

WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old man is under arrest for the alleged sexual assault of three different victims in D.C.

Christopher Sharp of Washington, D.C. is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia with assault with intent to commit first degree sexual abuse, kidnapping, and misdemeanor sexual abuse.

Sharp made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

The Honorable Shelly A. Mulkey ordered Sharp be detained pending a preliminary hearing on August 22.

The charges were announced by U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves and Acting Chief Pamela Smith, of the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to court documents, on Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., Sharp left the George Washington University Hospital.

While leaving, he encountered a person standing near the exit. This is when Sharp allegedly smacked the person's butt.

He then walked away in the direction of Washington Circle.

Nearly five minutes later, at 9:50 a.m., Sharp came across another person walking in the 2100 block of K Street, Northwest.

Investigators say as Sharp and the person passed each other, Sharp is accused of grabbing that person's butt.

Another five minutes later, at 9:55 a.m., Sharp came across a person near the intersection of 19th and Eye Streets, Northwest. In this instance, he is accused of walking up to the person from behind, touching their vagina, and lifting this person in the air.

Once on the ground, Sharp is accused of pinning the victim to the ground, pulling up her dress, and attempting to sexually assault her.

Police say the assault ended when bystanders intervened, causing Sharp to release the woman.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Sharp was on release in a pending case in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia in which he was charged with misdemeanor sexual abuse against three additional victims.

This case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit. It is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.