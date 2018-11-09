WASHINGTON -- DMV locals, with ties to the Outer Banks, are paying a lot of attention to the path of Hurricane Florence.

Hurricane Florence could hit North Carolina's barrier islands on Thursday.

D.C. resident Seth Goldman rents out a home on South Nags Head to vacationers. He said he is hopeful the hurricane will not cause a lot of damage to the structure.

"We just gathered the furniture and put it in a corner," he said. "There are some people with hurricane shutters, but by and large, we just batten down loose items and hope for the best."

He said there are currently guests at his property. They have are under mandatory orders to evacuate Tuesday morning.

Many people from the DMV vacation and own property along the Outer Banks. Goldman said one third of his renters are from the Washington metropolitan area.

"I hope that it takes a sharp turn north back out to sea and doesn't affect anybody," he said.

The Town of Nags Head informed property owners to review their insurance coverage and conduct an inventory of their property leading up to Hurricane Florence's landfall.

The town also informed residents to install backflow valves in their waste lines and clean their rain gutters to prevent any additional flooding.

Goldman said his home has a few built-in features to protect it from potential damage.

"Our house is quite high up on stilts and those stilts are designed to take hurricane force winds," he said.

However, he pointed out that not everyone who lives on the Outer Banks may be as lucky. Goldman said some homes were built before building codes required property owners to take certain hurricane precautions.

"There are quite a few houses that predate the building code," he said. "Some of those neighbors have more risk than we do."

