DC lifts stay-at-home order Friday, with some restrictions. Here's what it looks like

The District will reopen on Friday, May 29, Mayor Muriel Bowser says.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District will reopen on Friday following 14 days of a sustained decline in coronavirus cases in the city.

The Public Health Emergency is still in effect and gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.

Moving to phase one of reopening for the District means that although the stay-at-home order is lifted, there will still be some restrictions in place to control the spread of COVID-19.

Here's what the city will look like under the first stage of reopening:

Barbers and hair salons: Are recommended to be appointment only with stations at least 6-feet apart. Waiting inside the shop is not permitted. Nail salons, waxing, threading, and electrolysis services will remain closed.

Restaurants: Will now be allowed to have outdoor table service only with maximum table sizes of 6 people or less, with buffets and outdoor and standing bars prohibited. All tables and areas must be 6-feet apart.

Parks and recreation: Dog parks, golf courses, parks, tennis courts, tracks and fields are now open. But, playgrounds, public pools, recreation centers, and indoor DPR facilities would still be recommended to close until later phases. Basketball, football, and soccer are prohibited.

Churches and other worship services: Will be limited to up to 10 people.

Non-essential businesses/retail vendors: Will be allowed to provide curbside services, front door pick up, or delivery. No customers are permitted inside.

Health care services: Health care providers can offer outpatient or surgical procedures to patients as long as it does not interfere with hospital capacity or coronavirus resources.

The city plans to start an initiative that will donate supplies or a one time care package to help businesses with reopening until they can supply their own safety materials. The Small Business Startup Supplies will include hand sanitizer, masks, and cleaning supplies. Businesses will have to request the packages through DSLBD or a local BID or Main Streets.

The District also plans to provide PPE to essential workers, D.C. government workers, health care workers, and non-essential businesses.

D.C. now has the capacity to test 5,500 people per day, Bowser said. If residents need to get a COVID-19 test that will be allowed to get a test.

For more information on guidance during the city's phase one reopening, click here.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wear a mask if you have to make an essential trip outside

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Contact your doctor via telemedicine for more guidance