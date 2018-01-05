A D.C. Housing Board Authority member has stepped down from his position less than a week after a controversial rally at the Wilson Building.

Joshua Lopez organized a “unity rally” to support embattled DC Councilman Trayon White on Thursday.

RELATED: Controversial speaker hijacks Trayon White support rally

White has been accused of being anti-Semitic several times in the last two months. One such incident occurred after the Councilman recorded a video claiming a Jewish family named the Rothschilds controlled the weather.

Lopez said he wanted his rally to focus on issues that bring people in the District together. Other speakers also made mention of White’s contributions on the DC Council.

However, toward of the end of the rally, a supporter of Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan, grabbed a bullhorn out of Lopez’s hand and proceeded to call DC Councilwoman Elissa Silverman a “fake Jew”.

RELATED: DC Council will not likely punish Trayon White after anti-Semitic controversy

Farrakhan has made anti-Semitic statements in the past. White also once donated $500 to the Nation of Islam. He said he did not agree with everything Farrakhan has said in the past.

"The reality is these brothers are on the front-line fighting for some of the same causes I fight for," White said.

Lopez claimed the speaker was not invited to his rally. White did not attend or organize the event.

Many people criticized Lopez after the incident, saying he did not do enough to stop the speaker’s speech.

“I am confirming my resignation from the DC Housing Authority,” Lopez said in a statement via his Twitter account. “It became clear that this issue was becoming highly politicized and people were using it as an opportunity to attack my family and people I care about.”

DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson discussed the controversy during a press conference at the Wilson Building Tuesday afternoon.

“Intolerant speech, hateful speech, racist speech, anti-Semitic speech has no place in our city and diversity in all of its many forms is what we celebrate,” he said.

© 2018 WUSA