Dedicated DC leader Linda Harllee Harper passes away

Linda Harllee Harper was appointed D.C.'s Director of Gun Violence Prevention in 2021.

WASHINGTON — D.C. leaders have announced that Linda Harllee Harper, the Executive Director of the Office of Neighborhood and Safety Engagement (ONSE), has passed away. She was 58 years old. There has been no word yet on her cause of death.

Harper was born and raised in D.C. and had an unapologetic love for the city, its rich history, and its residents. She was known as a youth, criminal and social justice reformer. She was an advocate and champion of positive youth outcomes for court-involved youth and their families in the District of Columbia and nationally.

Before serving as the head of ONSE, Bowser appointed Harper the city’s first Gun Violence Prevention Director in 2021. Previously she served as Senior Deputy Director to D.C.’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) – the city’s cabinet level agency serving youth impacted by the DC Juvenile Justice System.

Mayor Bowser released this statement following Harper's passing:

"Our hearts are broken by the loss of Linda Harlee Harper. Linda was beloved in the community and within DC Government.

Linda loved D.C., she loved and believed in Washingtonians. She dedicated her career and life to our young people and our community, and when she had a seat at the table, she was bringing someone with her - always listening to and empowering people closest to the communities she was working to help.

She didn't give up on people. Hearing Linda speak about our community and our youth, especially our most vulnerable young people, you knew that this was more than a career, this was her calling and her purpose. Linda touched so many lives in D.C., she made people feel heard, and we know this loss will be felt deeply across our community. Our prayers and love are with Linda's husband and son and the many people in our community who loved and admired Linda," Bowser said.

WUSA9 spoke with Harper last year about rising gun violence in D.C.

"We're all traumatized at this point. I think that's a very real reality," Harper said. "The why, we're going to have to figure it out. We certainly don't have all the answers in the government. It's a complex issue," she said. "Our young people are crying out for help."

It is not yet clear who will take Harper's place as the ONSE leader. Gun violence is an ongoing problem in D.C. Bowser and her administration recently introduced a new legislation to address the issue.