WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers in D.C. could vote to overturn Initiative 77, a law that would increase tipped worker wages.

The initiative was voted on and passed by D.C. voters in June.

RELATED: The benefits and drawbacks of Initiative 77: What you need to know

The measure increased wages for tipped workers, however it received a lot of pushback, especially from those it was designed to help.

Initiative 77 called for the raising of minimum wage for tipped workers, who don’t get the same minimum wage as other workers. The expectation is that they will make up for that pay in tips.

Some proponents of the bill argued that it would put the various workers in a restaurant on fair ground and stand up for people of color, women and immigrations.

Opponents worried it would actually lower workers’ pay and lead to shrinking staffs at restaurants.

We are expected to learn shortly whether or not D.C. lawmakers will repeal the initiative.

© 2018 WUSA