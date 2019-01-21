WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. said there are many pit bulls in D.C., and with their short coat and exposed tummies, they don't do well int he cold.

"It's almost like being outside with no shirt. It's what you and I would experience going outside without bundling up," said Daniel D'Eramo, the Director of Animal Control.

Over the next few days, you may see their animal control car, as they head out on hundreds of cars.

In the District, there have been no animal cold-related deaths this year, but there have been in years past.

During this frigid time, here's the law in D.C.: You must provide your pets with adequate shelter when the temps dip below 40 degrees.

When the temps are 32 or below, your pet is only allowed outside for 15 minutes at a time. Pets can only be outside longer if they have shelter or the owner is out with them.

Adequate shelter means a shelter that is the right size for your animal, includes an entrance that has a door flap blocking the cold and is elevated off the ground by at least four inches.

While animal control doesn't issue citations, they do open criminal investigations and take the animal if needed.