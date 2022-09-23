Police in DC participate in Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit the Special Olympics

The certified 5K course raises awareness and funds for the more than 2,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in the DC area.

WASHINGTON — Member of the Metropolitan Police Department will join the Special Olympics for the Law Enforcement Torch Run happening in D.C. Friday. This is the 38th year the nationwide event has been held in the District.

Local and federal DC law enforcement agencies, including MPD, have collaborated with Special Olympics DC to help support Special Olympic athletes and their ability to engage in sports training, competitions, health screenings, and inclusion programs.

The torch run kicks off with an opening ceremony before the run itself at noon on Friday at the Historic Congressional Cemetery in Southeast, D.C.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run started in 1981 by six officers in Wichita, Kansas. Since then, the run has become the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the Opening Ceremony of local competitions, and into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. Every year more than 100,000 law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope, symbolizing courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.

Since its inception the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than $900 million, according to the organization's website.