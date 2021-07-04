DC's Kennedy Center announces grand reopening plan

WASHINGTON — Mark you calendars! In another sign of a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts announced plans for its 50th anniversary season, including a September 2021 grand reopening.
The Kennedy Center canceled the 2020 season last year, and began welcoming some people back for performances back in September 2020 as part of a D.C. pilot program.
The mid-September re-activation of the Kennedy Center campus will include an opening curated and hosted by Michael Tilson Thomas and will also include the unveiling of two immersive, interactive exhibits, and a new life-sized statue of John F. Kennedy on the grounds of the REACH, the Kennedy Center said in a release.
The new season will include four artist residencies (including residencies from The Roots and jazz artist Robert Glaspar), and numerous new works.
“I can think of no better way to reemerge from the darkness of these last many months than to reopen with a vibrant, season-long celebration of the Center’s rich history and the bright future of the arts in our nation,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “At the heart of our planning and preparation, even as we continue to navigate health and financial challenges, is the desire to present a season and a fresh patron experience that taps into our 50 years of history as the National Cultural Center. We will reawaken those stories and ensure that all are invited to participate and tell us their own. But we also want to continue shining a light on the future of the performing arts with works and initiatives that speak to the promise of America’s greatest asset—the human spirit and diversity of our artists. ”
