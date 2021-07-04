DC's Kennedy Center announces grand reopening plan

The mid-September re-activation of the Kennedy Center campus will include an opening curated and hosted by Michael Tilson Thomas and will also include the unveiling of two immersive, interactive exhibits, and a new life-sized statue of John F. Kennedy on the grounds of the REACH, the Kennedy Center said in a release.

“I can think of no better way to reemerge from the darkness of these last many months than to reopen with a vibrant, season-long celebration of the Center’s rich history and the bright future of the arts in our nation,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter. “At the heart of our planning and preparation, even as we continue to navigate health and financial challenges, is the desire to present a season and a fresh patron experience that taps into our 50 years of history as the National Cultural Center. We will reawaken those stories and ensure that all are invited to participate and tell us their own. But we also want to continue shining a light on the future of the performing arts with works and initiatives that speak to the promise of America’s greatest asset—the human spirit and diversity of our artists. ”