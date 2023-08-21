DC announces junior lifeguarding program

The program is set to begin on Sept. 6.

WASHINGTON — A new program is coming to the District and it is geared towards youth interested in becoming lifeguards.

The DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) now has a Junior Lifeguard Academy Program for D.C. residents that are ages 12-19. The program is also completely free.

Participants will learn about conditioning, water safety, the drowning process, the importance of lifeguarding, CPR and more. "This new program will help bolster the District’s roster of trained, available lifeguards, promote safe swimming, water confidence and provide students with the skills and training to become lifeguards in the future," DPR said in a news release.

In addition, DPR also offers the International Lifeguard Training Program (ILTP) to train and certify lifeguards to work at both indoor and outdoor aquatic facilities across the District. The courses are available between September and June at multiple facilities across the District. The program is free for those who intend to work for DPR.