WASHINGTON -- Some D.C. runners are using extra caution after the stabbing death of a 35-year-old jogger near Logan Circle Tuesday night.

Wendy Martinez of Northwest D.C., died after she was stabbed multiples in what police say appears a "random attack."

The D.C. Capital Striders running club gathered for a run on Wednesday in the Shaw neighborhood. Runner Kevin Bickard ran through the Logan Circle neighborhood on Tuesday evening just before the stabbing.

"I kind of expected that area to be safe," he said. "I think most people did."

RELATED: Avid runner fatally stabbed while jogging near her home in Logan Circle

Runner Laura Matt said she makes sure to only run on well-lit trails to stay safe. "I make a point of not running before dawn or after dusk," she said.

WUSA9 spoke with Carol Middleton, the director of the D.C. Self-Defense Karate Association, about other tips runners can use to protect themselves. She said runners need to be aware of their surroundings.

"If you get a sense that something is wrong, act on it," Middleton said. "Be proactive, do something, but you're not going to know anything if you're not looking around and being aware."

She added that joggers should consider taking self-defense classes.

RELATED: 'Unsettling' fatal stabbing a rarity in Logan CIrcle, crime stats show

"If you know actual physical self-defense, you have a lot more tools you can use," Middleton said. "You have a lot more of a chance of getting out alive."

But, Middleton also pointed out that carrying self-defense weapons will not always guarantee a person their safety.

"People think if you take, maybe, mace or something [you’ll be safe], actually, it's been shown it's more likely to make you be attacked” she said. “Just because you think you're safe, you're not necessarily safe."

© 2018 WUSA