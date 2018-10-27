WASHINGTON -- Jewish community leaders in Washington, DC are responding to Saturday’s mass shooting and killing in Pittsburgh.

Gil Preuss, the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, spoke outside Adas Israel synagogue. A police cruiser was set up outside by order of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser ordered police presence at all D.C. synagogue’s and said she will be reaching out to faith leaders to offer support and guidance.

Preuss said the mood changed Saturday morning during services as people learned of the events in Pittsburgh.

“Slowly the security that people had felt just a few minutes earlier was no longer there,” Preuss explained.

“Just the idea that even in a house of worship, or anywhere in this country, people are no longer safe,” said Preuss. “And that people need to defend themselves is just a horrific idea.”

Preuss said the conversation Saturday immediately turned toward safety of congregants, especially for children during Sunday school. He said Adas Israel was considering metal detectors for people to walk through on Sunday.

“The idea that there is no safety anywhere in this world challenges our basic idea of what does it mean to be a country,” he said. “What does it mean to be a community?”

Halie Soifer, the Executive Director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, called Saturday’s shooting their worst nightmare.

Soifer also said the unthinkable act is yet another example of anti-Semitism and hatred, something her organization believes is related to today’s political discourse and rhetoric.

“While the Jewish community mourns today, sadly we are not necessarily shocked to know that anti-Semitism and the targeting of our community has increased to a level that we have not seen before in this country,” said Soifer.

The Jewish Democratic Coucil of America also release this statement:

The Jewish Democratic Council of America is horrified by the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, and sends our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of today’s shooting. Our hearts break for the Squirrel Hill community at this incredibly difficult time. We send our prayers to those in mourning and all those affected by this devastating hate crime and act of terror.

The targeting of innocent victims in any place of worship is utterly unconscionable, and it is clear that congregants at the Tree of Life synagogue were targeted simply because they were Jews. The Jewish Democratic Council of America condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the elevated anti-Semitic, hateful, and divisive rhetoric in our country that has emboldened anti-Semites, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and those who sympathize with these movements. Hate-filled rhetoric has no doubt contributed to the rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes nationwide, and appears to have been espoused by the gunman today in Squirrel Hill.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America is more determined than ever to not let acts of anti-Semitism and terror threaten our democracy, and to end the scourge of gun violence that has plagued our country. No religious or minority group should live in fear, and it is incumbent on President Trump to ensure a culture of tolerance in our country. We call on President Trump to immediately denounce this attack as a hate crime and condemn acts of anti-Semitism in the strongest possible terms.

The Republican Jewish Coalition released a statement Saturday, calling the level of hate in the country out of control.

Here is the full statement from the Republican Jewish Coalition’s National Chairman, Senator Norm Coleman:

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news coming out of Pittsburgh today. The prayers of everyone at the RJC are with the victims, their family and friends, and the entire Tree of Life Congregation. It appears that at least eight people have lost their lives, and several others have been wounded, in this senseless act of anti-Semitic violence. There is no place in our society for violence against innocent people, especially violence motivated by race, religion, or sex. The level of hate in this country is out of control. Today we mourn the dead and stand in awe of the men and women who ran toward the gun fire to help the victims and stop the perpetrator. In the days ahead, we all must come together to combat this epidemic of hate. From the left, the right, and all other corners of our political spectrum, we must come together to find a better path forward.”

Preuss said the country needs to come together and think through what can be done to bring civility back to the United States.

“People just don’t value someone else’s life more than they value their own ideas,” Preuss said. “That has to change.”

