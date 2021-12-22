117 cases and 3 units isolating at DC DOC facilities

D.C. government data from Monday shows positive COVID-19 tests among inmates is up 720% since Dec. 17-19.

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Department of Corrections (DOC) says there will be no personal visitors allowed in its jails due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

There are currently 117 cases of COVID-19 across the Central Detention Facility (CDF) and Correctional Treatment Facility (CFT), DOC confirmed in a statement Wednesday, and of the 38 units in the jail, three have been ordered to isolate and 13 to quarantine.

In order to curb the spread of COVID-19—as the omicron variant is rapidly becoming the dominant strain in the United States—the D.C. jail is following a "modified stay in place" to allow for more distancing, facility-wide testing, masking and vaccinations.

#Breaking DOC confirms they have 117 positive COVID cases, and out of 38 units (CTF and CDF combined) there are currently 3 units on isolation and 13 units on quarantine due to the uptick in cases across the country and the new Omicron variant @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4RroQBxhLI — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) December 22, 2021

In addition to ceasing visitations from family and friends of inmates, the jails are limiting recreational activities. Programs and educational opportunities are only available to inmates virtually. The COVID-19 vaccine and booster is available to all eligible inmates, DOC said in a statement.

Because of the stay in place order, the D.C. jail has expanded its telephone services to inmates. There is also "low-cost text messaging" available on more than 500 tablets at the facility.

"Our goal is to remain flexible and to adjust our health and safety protocols as necessary to ensure the health and safety of our residents and staff," DOC said in a statement. "It is our intent to resume normal operations at CTF and CDF once all housing units are cleared from quarantine."

The quarantine policy for residents is 14 days.

According to data from the D.C. government, as of Monday, 82 inmates are isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test and 555 are isolated. Positive tests among inmates is up 720% since the weekend of Dec. 17-19, when data indicated only 10 inmates tested positive.

D.C. government data from Monday shows 62 DOC employees are currently "out" due to positive COVID-10 tests—a 464% increase in cases among employees since Dec. 17-19, there were only 11 positive.

DOC says it is still allowing contactless legal visits for inmates without appointments. Only inmates with jury trials will be allowed legal-related in-person visits.