DC activates heat emergency on hot, humid first full day of summer

WASHINGTON — D.C. has activated a Heat Emergency for Monday, June 21 due to expected high temps in the city, according to a statement from the office of Mayor Muriel Bowser.
The D.C. area is expecting a heat index of nearly 100 degrees, WUSA9's weather team said. Monday will be the hottest day of the week.
The District’s residents are encouraged to use cooling centers for relief from the extremely hot weather.
While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. More information on the centers can be found at heat.dc.gov. Residents can also find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.
The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue, Northwest, will operate a cooling center with limited capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Limited services will be provided including restrooms, bottled water and snacks, and no appointment is necessary.
District spray parks are open from 10 am to 8 pm, every day through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.
Here are some tips on how to beat the extreme heat, according to D.C. Health:
- Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.
- Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.
- Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.
- Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.
- Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide-brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.
