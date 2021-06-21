DC activates heat emergency on hot, humid first full day of summer

It is going to feel like 100 degrees in the DMV area.

WASHINGTON — D.C. has activated a Heat Emergency for Monday, June 21 due to expected high temps in the city, according to a statement from the office of Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The D.C. area is expecting a heat index of nearly 100 degrees, WUSA9's weather team said. Monday will be the hottest day of the week.

The District’s residents are encouraged to use cooling centers for relief from the extremely hot weather.

While some cooling centers will open specifically when a Heat Emergency is activated, many of the District’s cooling centers will be available during their regular business hours. If you or someone you know needs transportation to a cooling center, please call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. More information on the centers can be found at heat.dc.gov. Residents can also find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

The Downtown Day Center at 1313 New York Avenue, Northwest, will operate a cooling center with limited capacity for individuals experiencing homelessness from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Sunday. Limited services will be provided including restrooms, bottled water and snacks, and no appointment is necessary.

District spray parks are open from 10 am to 8 pm, every day through Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021.

Heat Emergency has been issued for the District of Columbia today, June 21. Heat index of 95 degrees is expected. Visit https://t.co/6u4ZqoVlf1… to find a cooling center near you. Find tips to beat the heat at https://t.co/3fGgBxaHIx. #StayCoolD pic.twitter.com/ktWj4WJizc — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 21, 2021

