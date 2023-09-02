DC is the most undesirable city in the US, survey says

The District beats out LA out as the worst U.S. city to live in, according to the survey.

WASHINGTON — If you've been asking yourself where should I move next? Well, you might want to cross Washington, D.C. off your list.

A newly released survey from Home Bay says the District is the least desirable city in the United States to live in.

The real estate education platform partnered with Allied Van Lines, one of the world’s largest moving companies, to find the most (and least) desirable places in the U.S. in 2023.

According to the survey, the most desirable places to live have a low crime rate, affordable homes, and a low cost of living. Which D.C. is lacking.

Residents in D.C. are said to struggle with many of the same problems that the rest of the country is dealing with including a high cost of living and higher than average home prices.

As a result, officials say many residents left D.C. in 2022. However, due to its transient market residents are said to move in and out often with election cycles.

"The U.S. capital is a culturally rich city with a diverse population, below-average unemployment, and a plethora of free events and amenities. But many Americans can’t separate the city from the seat of government, with its partisan politics and squabbling Congress Creatures," the survey reads.

The survey also collected information on what makes a great place to live, what contributes to making a location overrated and what American cities residents are leaving in 2023.

Seattle, Washington was named the most desirable and underrated city to live in.

According to the survey, here are the most and least desirable U.S. cities to live in:

Top 5 most desirable cities:

Seattle, WA Tampa, FL Charlotte, NC New York, NY Denver, CO

Top 5 least desirable cities:

Washington, D.C. Baltimore, MD Atlanta, GA Buffalo, NY Birmingham, AL

For the full survey, click here.