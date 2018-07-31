WASHINGTON -- Daymond Chicas was trying to make the city a little safer by installing cameras at a DC pool.

However, the 24-year-old was robbed, shot, and killed outside of Kelly Miller Pool in Northeast three weeks ago.

Police charged 17-year-old Bernard McKinney as an adult for murder.

According to charging documents, McKinney and another minor robbed and attacked Chicas for his cell phone.

RELATED: Reward increased to $45K for information in murder of 10-year-old DC girl

Chicas is just one of 94 homicide victims in the District so far in 2018.

That number represents a 40 percent increase from this time last year.

The city’s crime map breaks down DC’s homicides by ward.

Ward 3 was marked in yellow which represents the least number of homicides.

Wards 7 and 8 are marked in shades of purple which shows those parts of the city are being hit the hardest.

Ward 7 has 18 homicides, and Ward 8 has 44 killings.

At the end of 2017, the District had a total of 116 homicides.

DC is just 22 killings away from tying with last year’s homicide number, and it is only a little more than halfway through the year.

The city announced increased patrols in the most affected communities and a push to get illegal guns off the streets.

WUSA9 wanted to know how many of the homicide cases are being solved.

A police spokesperson refused to immediately answer the question and directed us to file a Freedom of Information Act request instead.

The numbers were requested to report to the public if detectives are facing any challenges and how many families are still waiting to know who killed their loved ones and why.

© 2018 WUSA