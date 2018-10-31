WASHINGTON -- People locked up in DC had a chance to do something most inmates in America will not get to do: vote in the 2018 midterm election.

“You know. I’ve been going to jail for the last 25 years back and forth,” a woman who identified herself as Blue Gerggins said.

This is a story about choices and how the decisions we make – good or bad – can determine our futures.

For some of the people who sat in orange outfits in a basketball gym on Wednesday, their choices landed them in the DC jail.

“Need to talk about the past in order to get your future right,” Gerggins told WUSA9.

Gerggins talked about her battle with drug addiction.

“I lost my mother. Then, I lost my husband. Then, I’ve lost my side,” she said. “I gave up myself.”

At 50-years-old, Gerggins lost her right to choose where she goes and what time she eats.

The woman said she also lost relationships.

“Somebody needs somebody. It may hurt a little bit to be a friend. Somebody needs somebody,” Gerggins said as she fought back tears.

On Wednesday, Gerggins got her chance to make a different kind of choice.

She joined more than 120 DC inmates to vote in the 2018 midterm election.

“Voting is central to being able to be a full citizen, and that’s something that’s a part of DC values, Brian Ferguson, with the Mayor’s Office of Returning Citizen Affairs, said.

City leaders explained DC, Vermont, and Maine are at least the only three areas in the country that allow people to cast ballots from behind bars.

“The eligibility is if they have a misdemeanor, then they are eligible to vote. If they are pre-trial and they have a felony potentially coming, they still are eligible to vote,” Quincy Booth, director of the DC Department of Corrections, told WUSA9.

In DC, people convicted on felony charges are not allowed to vote until their time is served and they are released.

“People came in and helped us to make them decisions. Today, I was able to make my decision,” Gerggins said.

Inmates in DC also have a right to vote by using absentee ballots.

