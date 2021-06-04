DC hotel staff recognized for saving guest's life

When Gary Pomerantz went into cardiac arrest at the Four Seasons Hotel, staff there jumped into action to help save his life.

WASHINGTON — On May 15, a man staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C. went into cardiac arrest. Firefighters with D.C. Fire and EMS said it was the quick actions of staff at the hotel after his wife called for help that helped save the man's life.

Gary Pomerantz and his family thanked members of the staff Friday via Zoom call, and the four staff members involved were given a Cardiac Arrest Save Coin by firefighters, including D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly, in a special ceremony at the hotel.

When Pomerantz went into cardiac arrest, he was not breathing and was unresponsive. Security Officer Harlan Petrowski, Front Office Manager Colin Moneymaker, Director of Security Sean Dunlevy and Hotel Manager, Jason De Vries worked together to perform CPR compressions and used an AED to shock Pomerantz several times until firefighters arrived.

Cardiac Arrest Save Coins were handed out today to members of @dcfireems & staff of @FSWashington after their quick actions saved the life of a guest who went into cardiac arrest back in May. #DC @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/UmkRuj48I9 — Jesse Varner (@DCNewsPhotog) June 4, 2021

The collective efforts of the hotel employees and the EMS resulted in the resuscitation of Pomerantz, according to D.C. Fire Public Information Officer Vito Maggiolo.

"The heroism of our team, how they knew what to do and did not hesitate to do what was needed in a very intense situation, is incredibly inspiring," Senior General Manager Marc Bromley said. "We always prepare for the worst-case scenario, but it is very rare that we actually have to put our training to use. Jason, Sean, Colin and Harlan saved a life. There is no better gratification of a job well done than that."

Dunlevey said the training they received helped them in the life-or-death situation.