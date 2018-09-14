WASHINGTON -- Dontrell Parson is still riding the high from his performance on the Hamilton Stage.

Thousands of high schoolers from across the region packed the Kennedy Center to watch their peers perform on stage before taking in the musical.

The Hamilton Education Program in partnership with Gilder Lehrman Institute and the Rockefeller Foundation.

Parson is a sophomore at Phelps Architecture, Construction and Engineering High School in Northeast, DC and has been writing poetry for three years, performing for the last year.

He was selected among a handful of DC Public School students, including teenagers from Anacostia and Ballou, stay to perform their poetry on Thursday.

“My piece was about Richard Allen who overcame his own fears and obstacles to become a leader. He bought his own freedom as a slave. If you can buy your own freedom as a slave, who’s to say you can’t do anything else. So, that’s how it pushed me,” he explained. “If I were him and I could buy my own freedom how proud would I be of myself?”

When WUSA9 Delia Gonçalves asked him how proud of himself he is that he was selected and accomplished the feat of performing on the Kennedy Center Stage.

He replied beaming, “I am abnormally proud of myself!”

