WASHINGTON -- This school year, students at Woodrow Wilson High in Northwest, D.C. are require to place their cell phones in specialized cell blocking bags before entering math and science classes.

The school began enforcing the policy on the first day of the 2018-2019 school year to ensure that students are ready to learn in class.

The cell phone blocking bags, called Yondr bags, are "magnetically sealed and can only be opened with a special disc." The bags will remain on the student's desk and in the student's possession for the duration of the class.

Teachers keep bins of the cell blocking bags inside the classrooms and students deposit the bags back into the bins after they unlock their phones at the end of class.

According to the school, the cell blocking bags are to help enhance the students' learning experience and help them engage in the classroom.

