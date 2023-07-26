DC ranks high for quality of life for people with disabilities, study says

With the economic and physical challenges in mind, WalletHub compared more than 180 most populated cities across 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — In a study, Washington, D.C. has been ranked as a top location for quality of life for people with disabilities, but overall -- it might not be the best city.

WalletHub released a study in September 2022 about the best and worst cities for people with disabilities. The list gives those with disabilities, who might be searching for a new home, a guide to help with the complicated list of considerations they might need to go over before making a big move.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or 61 million total, have a disability that impacts their major activities. Among Americans aged 65 and older, that number rises to two in five.

The cost of living with a disability can also be expensive. Though disability benefits can increase based on inflation, many people with disabilities rely on low cost of living and wages for financial relief.

With the economic, as well as physical, challenges in mind, WalletHub compared more than 180 most populated cities across 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness. The data set ranges from physicians per capita, to rate of workers with disabilities, to park accessibility.

When it comes to the quality of life category, the District ranks No. 3 with only Portland, Oregon and Miami, Florida beating out the location, respectively. But when it comes to an overall rank, which includes factors like quality of life, economy, and health care, D.C. lands at No. 53. This number still brings the nation's capital to the top half of the list.

The top location, overall, for people with disabilities, according to the study, is Minneapolis, Minnesota.