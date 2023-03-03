List: These roads will be closed for DC's HerStory 5K

The run/walk celebrates Women's History Month.

WASHINGTON — The FitDC HerStory 5K is back for its fifth year in D.C. this weekend.

Inspired by Mayor Muriel Bowser and the history-making women of our nation's capital, it's a free run/walk that attracts thousands of D.C. residents and folks from around the country to commemorate Women's History Month, live and in person from Freedom Plaza. This year's event is Saturday, March 4.

Hosted by FitDC and the DC Department of Parks and Recreation, this annual event pays homage to the 350,000 women and girls living in the nation's capital, and the 165 million women and girls across the country.

For more information and registration, click here.

Drivers in the District should should be aware of the following road closures and parking restrictions.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street, NW

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and closed to vehicle traffic from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 4th Street, SW

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.