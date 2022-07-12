DC Health announces pre-registration system for monkeypox vaccine

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness that can spread through intimate contact.

WASHINGTON — DC residents can now pre-register for monkeypox vaccination appointments, according to a Tuesday announcement by DC Health.

Once appointments become available, people who pre-registered will receive an email invitation to make an appointment. Residents will then have 48 hours to claim their appointment.

Around 3,000 appointments are expected to become available on July 14.

Currently, the eligibility for the vaccination includes residents that are 18 years of age or older that fit one of the following descriptions:

Gay, bisexual and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days

Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men

Sex workers

Staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs including bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs

Residents who do not meet the current vaccine eligibility criteria are still encouraged to pre-register. If eligibility expands, people who have already registered will get notified about available appointments.

The monkeypox vaccinations are free and based on availability. At the appointment, confirmation of an appointment and proof of residency will be required. Proof of residency can include an identification card with a DC address, a utility bill or other mail with your name and a DC address, or a current DC lease or mortgage with your name on it.