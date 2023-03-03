DC Health COVID centers to close March 31

The COVID Centers opened with the purpose of providing residents with free and easy access to COVID vaccines, testing, and masks.

WASHINGTON — DC Health announced Friday that the District's COVID-19 Centers will close their doors on Friday, March 31.

According to a release from DC Health, the decision to close the centers comes as D.C. experiences a significant drop in COVID cases, a high vaccination rate and an increase in the availability of vaccines and testing kits for at-home use.

DC Health says the centers opened with the purpose of providing residents with free and easy access to COVID vaccines, testing and masks. Officials say these items are now readily available at more pharmacies, retailers and doctor's offices.

According to DC Health, the District’s COVID Centers provided residents with:

More than 1,000,000 free masks

More than 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, and flu vaccine;

More than 400,000 rapid antigen COVID-19 testing kits; and

Nearly 40,000 PCR tests.

Residents still have options to obtain a COVID vaccine, booster or test kits, including through:

Local retailers and pharmacies;

covid.gov/tests offers free at-home COVID-19 tests and testinglocator.cdc.gov directs people to a local free testing location; and

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

