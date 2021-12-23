Contractor caught reserving COVID testing kits in DC, officials say

Lines for these test kits have stretched long, with some waiting hours to get to the front.

WASHINGTON — As people wait in hours-long lines to receive a COVID test kit ahead of the holidays, DC Health says one contractor was allegedly reserving kits.

Rapid tests have been flying off shelves at pharmacies in the area, becoming the hottest item this holiday season to snag before travel. Eight libraries in D.C. have been stocked with 1,000 rapid test kits per day. Residents can get two kits, or four tests, per day on a first-come-first-serve basis.

According to a tweet from DC Health Thursday, one contractor was caught reserving kits at an undisclosed distribution site.

"We determined that the contractor was holding kits for someone who had asked earlier," said DC Health in the tweet.

Officials did not say if the contractor was reprimanded or will continue to work at the testing site.

