LIST: Road closures for DC Half Marathon

WASHINGTON — It's that time once again. Thousands of runners are gearing up for the DC Half Marathon on Sunday. The DC Half is a hometown celebration of the District's running community and culture. This year's event also includes a half marathon relay.

Editor's note: The above video is from last year's race.

Now in its third year, the uniquely D.C. event is run fully in The District, beginning at West Potomac Park, down Rock Creek Parkway and looping around the Tidal Basin. Organizers remind runners that the Metro will not be open early and there are no Metro stops close to the starting line.

Roads around the course will be closed to traffic. Here's what drivers need to know on race day Sunday.

The following roads will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Rock Creek Parkway

Parkway Drive NW

Ohio Drive SW

West Potomac Park

East Potomac Park

Independence Avenue SW from 15th Street to 23rd Street

15th Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

17th Street Between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW