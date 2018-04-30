Rhode Island Avenue in D.C. is changing fast.

Tom Kirlin, with Citizens for Responsible Options, is worried it’s changing too fast.

In just five blocks, between the 1300 and 1800 blocks of Rhode Island Avenue, Kirlin said a number of developments are going up, increasing the population density as much as 300 percent in the next 3-7 years.

In many cases, those developments are intended for homeless or affordable housing units.

“It’s not opposition to homeless, it’s not opposition to affordable housing, it is an opposition to the density of it,” said Kirlin.

On the corner of the 13th street, is a 20 acre site where 535 affordable housing units are slated to be replaced by 1760 units. It’s set to become a mix of retail space, regular residential units, and low-income housing.

In the 1500 block there is a center offering services to homeless veterans. A building adjacent offers services to Maryland families.

A few blocks away, in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, work on a homeless shelter for women is underway.

Next to that, another development will offer a mix of housing, including units set aside for the city’s homeless.

“We’re building affordable housing, next to a shelter, next to another affordable housing unit up and down the avenue,” said Kirlin.

Kirlin said affordable housing is not being distributed evenly across the city.

He points to an interactive map created by Code DC, in partnership with the Urban Institute, D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Coalition For Non Profit Housing and Economic Development.

Kirlin said more housing should be made available west of Rock Creek Park.

“This corner of the ward is carrying more than its burden,” said Kirlin.

Kirlin said it’s not just a matter of concentrated housing for the city’s poorest, it’s also a matter of making sure there are enough retail and amenities, like medical clinics and dry cleaners, to service the fast-growing population.

Kirlin said Citizens for Responsible Development are more than 200 area residents have signed a petition urging city council to reconsider the site of the women’s shelter.

They argue the site is not big enough, doesn’t provide enough on-site parking and should not be given the green light to build higher than zoning currently allows.

This week they sent another letter to Ward 5 Councilor Kenyan McDuffie, to take another look at the plan.

