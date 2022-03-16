‘On-the-spot offers’ | DC government kicks off huge virtual job fair, tries to fill 500+ vacancies

The fair will stretch over two days, from Wednesday, March 16 to Thursday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and anyone can participate from anywhere.

WASHINGTON — A virtual job fair set to fill hundreds of vacancies in D.C. government positions begins Wednesday, March 16.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Human resources are actively encouraging residents to register for the event, which can be participated in from anywhere due to being held virtually. Job seekers will have the opportunity to talk to hiring managers from across the District government and qualified applicants may have an opportunity to interview via video chat or phone call.

The fair will take place over two days, on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day, and on-the-spot offers could be made as the government works to fill more than 500 vacancies. Those vacancies include positions in IT development, social work and public safety to health, education, legal, contracting, and construction.

A full list of all departments hiring can be found below.

The free event does require registration. Interested participants can register for Day 1 of the virtual fair here and Day 2 of the virtual fair here.

“We want people who love DC and live in DC to come work for DC,” the mayor said via press release. “We want them to know that DC Government is a fantastic place to work.”

Departments with job openings participating in the fair:

DC Department of Housing and Community Development

DC Department of Health

DC Child and Family Services

DC Public Library

Office of State Superintendent of Education

Office of Contracting and Procurement

Office of Inspector General

DC Department of Human Services

Office of Unified Communications

Office of the Chief Technology Officer

DC Department of Regulatory Affairs

DC Department of Transportation

DC Department of Energy and Environment

Office of Human Rights

DC Department of Employment Services

DC Department of Corrections

DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services

DC Public Schools

DC Department of General Services

Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia

DC Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking

DC Department of For-Hire Vehicles

DC Department of Human Resources

Applicants will also have the option of claiming additional preference if they are:

A District resident;

Anyone claiming District residency preference at the time of application should be prepared to provide a government-issued form of identification and proof of voter registration.

A veteran (and/or has disabilities from military service);

Applicants claiming veteran’s preference should be prepared to provide a copy of their DD-214.