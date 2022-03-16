‘On-the-spot offers’ | DC government kicks off huge virtual job fair, tries to fill 500+ vacancies

WASHINGTON — A virtual job fair set to fill hundreds of vacancies in D.C. government positions begins Wednesday, March 16.
Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Human resources are actively encouraging residents to register for the event, which can be participated in from anywhere due to being held virtually. Job seekers will have the opportunity to talk to hiring managers from across the District government and qualified applicants may have an opportunity to interview via video chat or phone call.
The fair will take place over two days, on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day, and on-the-spot offers could be made as the government works to fill more than 500 vacancies. Those vacancies include positions in IT development, social work and public safety to health, education, legal, contracting, and construction.
A full list of all departments hiring can be found below.
The free event does require registration. Interested participants can register for Day 1 of the virtual fair here and Day 2 of the virtual fair here.
“We want people who love DC and live in DC to come work for DC,” the mayor said via press release. “We want them to know that DC Government is a fantastic place to work.”
Departments with job openings participating in the fair:
DC Department of Housing and Community Development
DC Department of Health
DC Child and Family Services
DC Public Library
Office of State Superintendent of Education
Office of Contracting and Procurement
Office of Inspector General
DC Department of Human Services
Office of Unified Communications
Office of the Chief Technology Officer
DC Department of Regulatory Affairs
DC Department of Transportation
DC Department of Energy and Environment
Office of Human Rights
DC Department of Employment Services
DC Department of Corrections
DC Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services
DC Public Schools
DC Department of General Services
Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia
DC Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking
DC Department of For-Hire Vehicles
DC Department of Human Resources
Applicants will also have the option of claiming additional preference if they are:
A District resident;
Anyone claiming District residency preference at the time of application should be prepared to provide a government-issued form of identification and proof of voter registration.
A veteran (and/or has disabilities from military service);
Applicants claiming veteran’s preference should be prepared to provide a copy of their DD-214.
18 to 21 years of age and is currently or was a Child and Family Services (CFSA) foster care recipient within the last five years. Applicants claiming a foster care preference will need a letter or other documentation from CFSA or the Family Court of D.C. Superior Court showing that they are currently in foster care or showing the date they left court supervision.
