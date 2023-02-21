DC's Go-Go Museum is going mobile

The leaders behind DC's first Go-Go Museum and Café say it's closer than ever.

WASHINGTON — It's been three years since Go-Go was recognized as the official music of D.C. Since then, plans for a Go-Go Museum and Café have been moving slowly, due in large part to the pandemic. But now, the leaders behind the idea say the Go-Go museum is closer than ever, and a mobile museum is also in the works.

The museum inside the Check It Building will enhance programming that will be incorporated in the two-level museum, café and event space; which will also include an outdoor garden and performance space.

Go-Go bands such as the Junkyard, TOB, Sirius & Company along with Jazz greats like Marcus Johnson have all performed at this vibrant space and center leaders envision an elevation of this great artistry.

"We went from a raggedy building where we raised money to create this space where in the last four years, it's a staple to the community," community activist Ronald Moten told WUSA9 back in 2020.

Museum officials said that they are aiming to preserve historic artifacts and history while showcasing local Go-Go musicians and the entire Go-Go music creative. Officials said that they hope to not only attract but teach students and tourists about the history of Go-Go music by utilizing preserved history and living legends in Go-Go music.

In addition to the museum, Moten and the folks at Creative Junk Food have released renderings for a mobile museum.

The 29-foot bus would allow local Go-Go music and culture to come to schools, local and national festivals and communities, as well as private and corporate events. The renderings show a roof-top performance space, and a tricked-out interior.