Known DC gang member accused of shooting at gender reveal party on Most Wanted list

There is a reward of up to $50,000 from the US Marshals Service and DC police for information leading to Nyjell Outler's arrest.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man wanted for a 2021 murder at a gender reveal party is now one of the U.S Marshal Service (USMS)'s 15 most wanted.

Nyjell Outler, now 19 years old, allegedly shot one man and killed another while attending the party on March 20, 2021 in the 100 block of Madison Street Northeast.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said Outler wore an ankle monitor and was on pre-trial release for a gun charge. The USMS-led Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating Outler.

The Marshal Service and MPD are offering a combined reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to Outler's arrest.

Outler has ties to parts of Virginia, as well as friends and family in southern California. Investigators believe he may have traveled out of the city to escape the charges he's facing.

"Nyjell Outler faces charges that demonstrate a clear disregard for life and public safety. He allegedly opened fire indiscriminately at a party and turned a wonderful celebration into a dark tragedy," said USMS Director Ronald Davis in a statement. "The U.S. Marshals and our partners at MPD are determined to see him face justice."

Police said Outler is a known D.C. gang member and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

MPD Police Chief Robert Contee III asked the community to come forward with any new information.

"Our Homicide Branch is working diligently with the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend Nyjell Outler and hold him accountable for his reckless actions," Contee said. "I am asking the community to please come forward if you have information about his whereabouts and help us bring justice to the victim's family."