Weddings crashed: Fire at DC's Four Seasons Hotel halts special day for newlyweds

Two wedding parties were interrupted by DC firefighters on Saturday after a fire broke out at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington DC around 5 p.m.

The hotel is located 2800 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, and rain started coming down as the newlyweds arrived among friends and family.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed that they were in contact with the wedding parties, who seemed to be mostly taking the news in stride, with some even posing for pictures amid the confusion and moments stuck outside.

The fire that could be seen for miles from rooftops in the D.C. area was caused by a malfunction in the duct systems at the Four Seasons Hotel.

#DCsBravest Public Information Officer has briefed one of the wedding parties on the ongoing situation. They appear to be taking it in stride. pic.twitter.com/1PSpx5pSqD — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) August 15, 2020

DC Fire and EMS said the fire did spread to multiple floors on the hotel, but no injuries were reported.

The exact issue in the duct system was not released by officials.

Guests at the hotel, including those there for the wedding parties, have had arrangements made by the Four Seasons to stay at other hotels in the DC area. Guest are being escorted by firefighters and first responders to get belongings on certain floors of the hotel.