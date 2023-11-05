DC leaders update public on reaccreditation process for forensics lab

The Department of Forensic Services lost its accreditation two years ago when its accreditation board accused it of “fraudulent behavior," among other things.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — D.C. leaders say they are working to get District forensics testing reaccredited at a time when the United States Attorney’s Office says its status is impacting its investigations.

The topic of D.C.’s Department of Forensic Services came up frequently during a public safety summit organized by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Wednesday. The office lost its accreditation two years ago when its accreditation board accused it of “fraudulent behavior”, among other things.

The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia Matt Graves claimed during the summit that DFS’ woes had had an impact on the operations of his office as well.

Federal data recently showed his office declined to prosecute 67% of all the cases it received in fiscal year 2022. He said DFS’ accreditation issues have partially contributed to that statistic.

"With drug possession, which makes up a bulk of our misdemeanor offenses, we of course have not been able to test drugs since DFS lost its accreditation,” he said.

Graves added accurate testing is needed to bring about charges and subsequent convictions.

"If we cannot prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the suspected substance is a drug, than we can't prosecute,” he said.

Some locals have claimed the office’s charging decision have allowed dangerous people to get back out on D.C. streets.

But, Bowser contends cases can still be pursued, under the status quo, despite the USAO’s claims.

"Prosecutors have evidence to pursue cases and we have made arrangements, or they have made arrangements, to use independent labs,” she said.

Either way, leaders in her administration say D.C. is still working to receive accreditation for all DFS’ services that assist with the clearance of cases.

D.C. City Administrator Kevin Donahue pointed out Bowser recently appointed the District’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco Diaz the director of DFS.

He said Diaz knows scientific “accreditation very well”.

“He has done it and sustained it every place he's worked,” Donahue said.

DFS officials also said Wednesday the department has also received the assistance of an outside consultant to help it win back accreditation in a phased approached.