DC crime lab could be reaccredited by January, councilmember says

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s Department of Forensic Services (DCDFS) has been without accreditation for years. Now, a District councilmember says the crime lab could be reaccredited by next year.

Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau announced the timeline on social media last week. In her announcement, she said she made a site visit on Thursday, where she learned that the DCDFS had applied for reaccreditation in September and asked for a fast-track review. That means the crime lab could be accredited as early as January.

The crime lab's lack of accreditation has been a serious challenge to prosecuting crimes in the District. According to Nadeau, only 67% of cases have been prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"This is not the only fix, but it’s a critical piece," Nadeau said on social media.

The office lost its accreditation two years ago when its accreditation board accused it of “fraudulent behavior”, among other things.

As a result, the crime lab has not been able to analyze evidence such as firearms, DNA and fingerprints for criminal prosecution following the receipt of an audit report from the ANSI National Accreditation Board that says the "ANAB received credible evidence that the D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences, Forensic Science Laboratory Division, has deliberately concealed information from the ANAB assessment team, violated accreditation requirements, engaged in misrepresentations and fraudulent behavior, and engaged in conduct that brings ANAB into dispute."

"It has a huge impact on our criminal justice system on the ability to investigate everything from shootings to DNA, to fingerprints ... and as well as cases from the past where now it comes into question if there was the right evidence and integrity of convictions is now in question as well," Councilmember Charles Allen told WUSA9 last year.