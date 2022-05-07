Watch: Time lapse video captures unique view of DC fireworks

Paul Gerarden captured fireworks displays from a rooftop in Southeast DC.

WASHINGTON — No matter how you (or your pets) feel about the noise generated by fireworks, they are beautiful to look at. That could be why a time lapse video posted by a D.C. resident is getting attention online.

The brief time lapse video was shot by Paul Gerarden from a rooftop on Ives Place in Southeast D.C. on Monday night. Gerarden said in an email that the time lapse video took about 15 to 20 minutes to shoot.

The video shows dozens of fireworks popping off across D.C. in a tidy 25-second span, with no loud bangs included.

Gerarden said he has shot some time lapse videos in the past but never of the D.C. fireworks.

"I did one a few years ago when I lived in the 400 block of East Capitol to show all the trick-or-treaters we got over the course of the night on Halloween," he said.

He posted the video to Reddit Monday night where it has gotten hundreds of upvotes and generated plenty of conversation about the best places to see fireworks in D.C.

While his rooftop perch allowed him a fairly spectacular view of the fireworks in D.C., he said it's probably not the best spot to watch fireworks in the District.

"This rooftop probably isn’t the best overall because you can’t see the whole show over the National Mall, but I really like it for the company," Gerarden said.