DC firefighters battle large brush fire at Anacostia Park

WASHINGTON — Members of the DC Fire Department battled a large brush fire Tuesday night in Southeast D.C. with the help of fireboats.

Firefighters reported to Anacostia Park, located on Anacostia Drive Southeast, according to a tweet posted at 8:12 p.m. by DC Fire and EMS.

The fire was massive enough to be seen illuminating the dark sky from across a river.

Fireboats were requested to help with water supply, along with several fire trucks.

Just after 8:40 p.m., firefighters reported that the fire was knocked down and there was no threat to any nearby structures or buildings. Officials at the scene continued to work on extinguishing any hotspots at the park.

As they continued to wet the area, firefighters requested foam units around 9:17 p.m. to use their large on board water supply.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire has not been released.