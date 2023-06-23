DC firefighter jumps into action at 10,000 feet, helps unconscious child on Southwest flight

Deputy Chief Shawn Downs volunteered to help on a recent Southwest flight.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A D.C. firefighter is being commended for actions he took on a recent Southwest flight.

During the flight from Vegas to Dallas, an announcement was made asking for any passengers with medical expertise.

Deputy Chief Shawn Downs responded to the front of the plane where he found a 7-year-old unconscious.

Officials say he was able to assess the child, establish vital signs, and administered oxygen.

The child regained consciousness, and was met by paramedics at the gate who took the patient to Children's Hospital for final diagnosis.

Firefighters are always ready to leap into action, even at 10,000 Ft. That’s what happened to Deputy Chief Shawn Downs when a child lost consciousness mid-flight on @SouthwestAir. Chief Downs treated the child until medics took over on landing. Boy is doing fine. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/NtO8B5BXRk — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2023

WATCH NEXT:

One gun had a special trigger that can make it a rapid fire automatic. Another gun was a .50 caliber rifle that can punch a whole through a person at a thousand yards away. These, and many more guns on display Friday, were seized over the past few years by the Metropolitan Police Department.

"MPD and its partners confiscated over 3,100 illegal guns in 2022. Guns are not manufactured here in D.C., and there are no gun stores in the District," said Interim DC Police Chief Ashan Benedict.