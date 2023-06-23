DC firefighter jumps into action at 10,000 feet, helps unconscious child on Southwest flight

WASHINGTON — A D.C. firefighter is being commended for actions he took on a recent Southwest flight.
During the flight from Vegas to Dallas, an announcement was made asking for any passengers with medical expertise.
Deputy Chief Shawn Downs responded to the front of the plane where he found a 7-year-old unconscious.
Officials say he was able to assess the child, establish vital signs, and administered oxygen.
The child regained consciousness, and was met by paramedics at the gate who took the patient to Children's Hospital for final diagnosis.
