WASHINGTON -- Prosecutors say the message is: vigilante justice is not okay.

On Thursday, a jury convicted DC Firefighter Gregory Michael Bowyer Jr. on Manslaughter and second-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors said he ran over and killed 21-year-old Nathaniel A. McKinnon with his SUV..."out of revenge."

The terrible scene unfolded right in-front of McKinnon's mother on February 13, 2017 at the Amish Market Shopping Center in Upper Marlboro.

On Thursday, Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy said this case involved a dad taking revenge into his own hands.

He ran the 21-year-old over after his daughter was assaulted by the 21-year-old victim and daughter’s ex-boyfriend the night before.

Prosecutors said it had to do with the daughter collecting repayment on a loan and the others having guns.

A source said McKinnon had an AK-47 rife on him when he was struck.

Bowyer Jr. claimed self defense in the case.

Prosecutors said on Thursday, the surveillance video from that day did not show him pulling his firearm on the DC Firefighter.

The victim’s mother said at the time, her had son had said just a few words.

“This was vigilante justice a father of someone who was attempting to exact revenge because someone had threatened his daughter the night before. Look. I get it...but what we find in this situation is we’re left with a 21-year-old young man lying dead in the streets over something that should have been handled in a much different fashion," said McCarthy.

Montgomery County was asked to prosecute due to a conflict at the Prince George's County's States Attorney's Office.

Bond was revoked for Bowyer. That means he’ll be held behind bars until a sentencing hearing in December.

