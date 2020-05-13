DC Fire investigating multiple random fires in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire is investigating several overnight fires that were reported around the District's Trinidad neighborhood on Wednesday.
Investigators are looking into four fire incidents reported in the H Street Corridor and Trinidad areas between 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., fire officials said.
The first fire was set around 12:38 at the 1300 block of H Street Northeast, officials said. Moments later, around 1:10 a.m., another fire was reported outside the 900 block of H Street Northeast. Fire officials said this incident seriously injured a man. They did not release any further details on the extent of the man's injuries or his identity.
At 1:22 a.m., a car fire was reported on the 1300 block of Florida Avenue Northeast, officials said. Then, around 1:38 a.m., firefighters were notified of a front porch fire on the 1400 block of Morse Street Northeast.
At this time, fire officials have not been able to link the fires to a potential suspect. It's still unknown if these incidents are related.
As of Wednesday morning, all fires have been knocked out.
Arson Task Force officers with the department are following up with leads and are asking anyone with information on the fires to contact the Arson Tip Line at 202-673-2776.
