DC Fire investigating multiple random fires in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — D.C. Fire is investigating several overnight fires that were reported around the District's Trinidad neighborhood on Wednesday.

Investigators are looking into four fire incidents reported in the H Street Corridor and Trinidad areas between 12:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., fire officials said.

The first fire was set around 12:38 at the 1300 block of H Street Northeast, officials said. Moments later, around 1:10 a.m., another fire was reported outside the 900 block of H Street Northeast. Fire officials said this incident seriously injured a man. They did not release any further details on the extent of the man's injuries or his identity.

At 1:22 a.m., a car fire was reported on the 1300 block of Florida Avenue Northeast, officials said. Then, around 1:38 a.m., firefighters were notified of a front porch fire on the 1400 block of Morse Street Northeast.

At this time, fire officials have not been able to link the fires to a potential suspect. It's still unknown if these incidents are related.

As of Wednesday morning, all fires have been knocked out.