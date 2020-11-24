DC Fire & EMS vehicle involved in crash that injured 5 people, say officials

WASHINGTON — Five people have been injured in a crash that involved a DC Fire & EMS in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast, according to DC officials.
Of the five people hurt, two people are seriously injured, one has a possible critical injury and two EMS personnel were injured, added officials. It is not known at this time if the two EMS personnel were critically or seriously injured.
Three people injured were transported to a hospital.
