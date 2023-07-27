31-year active duty battalion chief in DC has died due to cancer

Services for Chief Jenkins will take place Thursday. A procession will take him past several firehouses where he served.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The DC Fire and EMS Department is in mourning after the death of a friend, an active-duty battalion fire chief, earlier this month.

The department announced on Wednesday the sad news about Battalion Fire Chief Tyrone A. Jenkins, also known as Ty, dying after a battle against cancer. He died on July 9.

Chief Jenkins was appointed as a member of the department's Cadet Class 7 in 1992. Since then, he rose through the ranks until achieving the position of battalion fire chief in 2020. At the time of his death, he was assigned to the first battalion.

"For 31 years, the Chief left an indelible mark on the Department with his 'Tell It Like It Is' approach, which made him an effective leader who captivated and guided those he commanded," the fire department said. "He was a strong supporter of the Cadet Program and mentoring new firefighters and officers."

Services for Chief Jenkins will take place Thursday. A procession will take him past several firehouses where he served.